News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
September 20
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.23
EUR
574.4
RUB
8.26
Show news feed
Sharmazanov: Azerbaijani people are fed up with Aliyev's statements, which are far from reality
22:00, 20.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN.-  The ridiculous speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was from a series of his statements that are far from reality, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

"Aliyev is not taken seriously in Azerbaijan," Sharmazanov said adding that, in his opinion, Azerbaijani people are fed up with Aliyev's statements, which are far from reality, with his non-diplomatic lexicon and not diplomatic lexicon, false charges.

Touching upon the Khojaly events, Sharmazanov noted that if Ilham Aliyev was at the line of contact and not in Istanbul at that time, he would hardly make statements, far from reality.

According to the deputy speaker, Aliyev's statements regarding human rights violations, tortures of civilians by Armenians are the same as if the ISIS began to speak about human rights. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Extending Armenia nuclear plant lifetime is discussed in Vienna
The minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources met with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency...
 Armenia FM to continue participating in UN General Assembly session
In addition, a meeting is planned between Edward Nalbandian and his Azerbaijani counterpart…
 Turkey’s Erdoğan threatens Iraqi Kurdistan leadership
If the Kurdish leaders disregard Turkey’s position on that matter, they will face the risk of also losing what is in their hands…
 Trump: Iran is rogue state
The Iranian government masks a corrupt dictatorship behind the false guise of a democracy…
 Trump says US will stop Islamic extremism
The United States have achieved more against ISIS in the last eight months than it has in many, many years combined...
 Trump: If we are threatened, we will have no choice but to destroy North Korea
“North Korea’s reckless pursue of ballistic weapons threatens the entire world…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news