Sharmazanov: Azerbaijani people are fed up with Aliyev's statements, which are far from reality

YEREVAN.- The ridiculous speech of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev was from a series of his statements that are far from reality, Deputy Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly, Eduard Sharmazanov told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
"Aliyev is not taken seriously in Azerbaijan," Sharmazanov said adding that, in his opinion, Azerbaijani people are fed up with Aliyev's statements, which are far from reality, with his non-diplomatic lexicon and not diplomatic lexicon, false charges.
Touching upon the Khojaly events, Sharmazanov noted that if Ilham Aliyev was at the line of contact and not in Istanbul at that time, he would hardly make statements, far from reality.
According to the deputy speaker, Aliyev's statements regarding human rights violations, tortures of civilians by Armenians are the same as if the ISIS began to speak about human rights.