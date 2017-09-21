Armenia political elite visits Yerevan military pantheon on Independence Day (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The political elite of Armenia on Thursday paid a visit to Yerablur Military Pantheon in capital city Yerevan, on the occasion of Independence Day, to pay tribute to those who died for independence (PHOTOS).
Presidents of Armenia and Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Serzh Sargsyan and Bako Sahakyan, Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, Catholicos Aram I of the Armenian Church Catholicosate of the Great House of Cilicia, President Ara Babloyan of the National Assembly Armenia, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms Vache Gabrielyan, ministers, and several other officials are at Yerablur, the Armenian News-NEWS.am reporter informed from on location.
They laid flowers to the tomb of late Supreme Commander, Karabakh War hero and Prime Minister, Vazgen Sargsyan.