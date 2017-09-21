Putin congratulates Armenia President on Independence Day anniversary

MOSCOW. – Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Armenian colleague Serzh Sargsyan, on the Independence Day anniversary of Armenia.
In his congratulatory message, the Russian President lauded the successes in the development of bilateral ties, and the productive Armenian-Russian cooperation within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), informed the Kremlin press service.
Also, Putin expressed confidence in the further deepening of allied relations between Russia and Armenia.