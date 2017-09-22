News
One suspect in downtown Yerevan fatal shooting found, detained
17:02, 22.09.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents


YEREVAN. – Police of Armenia have released a video with respect to the fatal shots that were fired on September 14 in Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia.

Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Police press service that Rafik Khachatryan (born in 1957), one of the persons who are suspected of committing this crime and are being searched for, was found Friday in Kotayk Province.

Khachatryan is detained.

Search is still in progress for the other two suspects: Albert Blbulyan (born in 1982), and Armen Karadavidov (born in 1984).

As reported earlier, shots were fired on September 14 at around 1:25pm nearby Vernissage—a large open-air market that mainly features a collection of traditional Armenian art works, and primarily for tourists—in downtown Yerevan, and one person was killed and another was wounded.

The person who lost his life is Garik Mosinyan, 43, whereas the wounded is Vahagn Abgaryan, 39; they are from Alaverdi town, and members of organized crime.

Three people are suspects in this murder. They are Rafik Khachatryan, 60, Albert Blbulyan, 35, and Armen Karadavidov, 33.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
