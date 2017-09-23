News
Armenia FM, Minsk Group co-chairs discuss Karabakh conflict
10:54, 23.09.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Friday met—in New York City—with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), and Andrew Schofer (US). Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, also attended this talk.

First, Nalbandian congratulated Andrew Schofer for assuming the position of the US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, and underscored the co-chairs’ important mission to achieve a pacific settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors exchanged views on the steps that need to be taken to create favorable conditions for pushing forward the process of achieving a solely peaceful resolution to this conflict.

Also, they discussed matters relating to the meeting of the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and which is slated for Saturday.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
