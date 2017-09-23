Armenia FM, Minsk Group co-chairs discuss Karabakh conflict

Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on Friday met—in New York City—with Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group Co-chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stéphane Visconti (France), and Andrew Schofer (US). Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, also attended this talk.

First, Nalbandian congratulated Andrew Schofer for assuming the position of the US Co-Chair of the Minsk Group, and underscored the co-chairs’ important mission to achieve a pacific settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

At the ensuing talk, the interlocutors exchanged views on the steps that need to be taken to create favorable conditions for pushing forward the process of achieving a solely peaceful resolution to this conflict.

Also, they discussed matters relating to the meeting of the FMs of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and which is slated for Saturday.