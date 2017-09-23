10th anniversary of PwC Armenia is marked (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – The 10th Anniversary of PwC (PricewaterhouseCoopers) Armenia was held on 15 September 2017 at Tigran Mets Hall of Armenia Marriot Hotel. The guests of the celebration ceremony were PwC Clients and officials, PwC Partners from the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) territories, as well as PwC Armenia staff and alumni.

“On behalf of our Regional Leadership Team of Central and Eastern Europe, I would like to say big congratulations to our Team here in Armenia on their 10year Anniversary. The key to success is having a strong team, and when we set up our office here, I think we achieved that goal, we have a team which represents the values of PwC. I would like to say a big thank you to our Clients, because you are the reason we are here, and we thank you very much for your loyalty over the last ten years,” said Todd Bradshaw, CEE Managing Partner.

After the Awards and Appreciation Ceremony of PwC Armenia staff who have been working for 10 years, the guests enjoyed the fascinating performance of the Republic of Armenia People’s Artist Levon Malkhasyan and Malkhas Jazz Band, followed by a beautiful cake-cutting ceremony.

With offices in 157 countries and more than 223,000 people, PwC is among the leading professional services networks in the world. PricewaterhouseCoopers opened an office in Yerevan in September 2007. The local knowledge coupled with a strong network of global resources allows it to deliver tailored solutions to complex business problems in the Armenian environment. One of its missions is also to bring the international best experience into Armenia and to have its input for the development of Armenian business and business environment.