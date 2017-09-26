Analyst: Germany is still divided

It became clear that Germany is still divided even25 years after the reunification of the country, German political scientist and Director of the German-Russian Forum, Alexander Rahr told Armenian News – NEWS.am.
According to the analyst, the anti-immigration, anti-euro Alternative for Germany (AfD) party took the second place, which means that West Germany, in due time, has enslaved East Germany, and after that West Germany began to consider that East Germany should head for the western values, for the western economy and in general for everything that is connected with the West.
The situation, according to the political scientist, becomes aggravated also because of a continuous flow of migrants.
Rahr stressed that there is a serious threat to the stability and security of Germany in the face of such serious contradictions.
The ruling Christian Democratic Union of Germany (CDU) and Christian Social Union in Bavaria (CSU) alliance has won Sunday’s Bundestag election by getting 33 percent of the votes. The Central Election Commission of Germany has announced about the aforesaid after the tallying of the votes that were cast in all 299 constituencies in the country. To note, the CDU/CSU coalition is led by Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Several other political forces also have won seats in the German parliament by passing the respective 5-percent threshold, reported the Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company of Germany.