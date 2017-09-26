Armenia PM: Healthcare cooperation with Russia is practical, productive

YEREVAN. – Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan of Armenia on Tuesday received Veronika Skvortsova, the Russian Minister of Health.

Karapetyan described the cooperation between the healthcare departments of Armenia and Russia as practical and productive, press office of the government of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. Also, he welcomed the holding of the 3rd Armenian-Russian Healthcare Forum in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan, and reflected on the ongoing healthcare reforms in Armenia.

Skvortsova, for her part, expressed satisfaction with the course of the aforesaid forum, which kicked off on Tuesday. In her view, this event is a good platform for outlining the further directions of cooperation between Armenia and Russia in the healthcare sector:

Subsequently, the interlocutors discussed the avenues for expansion of respective cooperation, and shared the view that frequent mutual visits need to be organized in this regard.