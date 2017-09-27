Dollar remains steady in Armenia

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 478.03/$1 in Armenia on Wednesday; this is down by AMD 0.01 from Tuesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia.

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 561.69 (down by AMD 3.16), that of one British pound was AMD 640.75 (down by AMD 3.17), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.22 (down by AMD 0.08) in the country.

To note, the euro had devalued by more than AMD 8 during the previous two days.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 260.51, AMD 19,877.17 and AMD 14,247.38, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Wednesday.