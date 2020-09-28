Armenia to take loans next year, too

YEREVAN. – The government of Armenia will again take loans to cover the state budget deficit of 150 billion drams.

The Minister of Finance, Vardan Aramyan, told the abovementioned to reporters, after Thursday’s Cabinet session of the government.

When asked how the government will cover this deficit, Aramyan responded that the government has internal and external debts, and therefore some of it will be loans to be taken from abroad.

He stressed however, that Armenia’s debt structure is pretty decent, and added that international organizations give a quite positive assessment to its fiscal policy.

“Armenia is still among the countries with a low debt burden,” Aramyan noted.