Azerbaijan issues international arrest warrant for members of Turkey delegation that visited Karabakh

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office has initiated a criminal case against the members of the Turkish delegation that recently visited Nagorno-Karabakh.
The Investigative Department on Grave Crimes under the Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case under article 318.2 (illegally crossing the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) against Turkish citizens Ufuk Uras, Ali Bayramoğlu, Said Çekinoğlu, and Erol Katırcıoğlu, reported APA news agency of Azerbaijan.
They are suspects in the aforesaid criminal case, and detention was selected as a precautionary measure against them.
Also, an international arrest warrant has been issued for the aforementioned Turkish citizens, and the Turkish law enforcement authorities have been requested to arrest them.