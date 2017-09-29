OSCE PA special representative briefs Armenia FM on results of his talks in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN. – Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian of Armenia on Friday received Kristian Vigenin (MP, Bulgaria), the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE PA) Special Representative on the South Caucasus.
Vigenin presented to Nalbandian the results of the talks that were held during his visit to Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Underscoring the parliamentarians’ wish to contribute to a solely pacific resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) conflict, FM Nalbandian stressed the importance of assisting the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair countries’ (Russia, US, and France) efforts toward a peaceful settlement of this conflict.
Also, the Armenian FM highlighted the need for establishing contacts with the Artsakh authorities as a best way for getting first-hand information and becoming familiarized with the situation.