Members of CSTO commission visit Armenian Genocide memorial

Members of the CSTO PA Permanent Commission on Political Issues and International Cooperation being in Yerevan, accompanied by the Chair of this Committee and RA NA Standing Committee on Economic Affairs Khosrov Harutyunyan, visited Tsitsernakaberd Memorial Complex on Friday.
The parliamentarians of the CSTO PA laid flowers at the eternal fire and in silence and bowing honoured the memory of the Holy Martyrs. They had also been in the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, got acquainted with documents proving the Armenian Genocide and observed the exhibits.