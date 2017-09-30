Situation in Javakhk escalates: Police beat Armenians, some locals are detained

YEREVAN. – Police officers were firing into the air and were beating local Armenians with truncheons during the scuffle in Gumburdo settlement of Georgia’s Samtskhe-Javakheti region, said representative of local non-registered Armenian party.

The scuffle between the locals and police officers broke out on Saturday morning after the residents tried to install a kahchkar in the yard of a church.

“Many Armenians were injured as a result of police violence. Many of them suffered head injuries. Several Armenians were detained. The minister of internal affairs is at the site, and we hope the problem will be solved,” Davit Rstakyan, co-chair of the party, told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Police did not let people in saying they have an instruction. The situation escalated so that the special troops were deployed.