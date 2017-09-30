A preliminary agreement on the installation of kahchkar in the yard of the Armenian church, which is being restored by the Georgian Ministry of Culture, has been reached between the Armenian and Georgian authorities, as well as spiritual leaders, co-chairman of unregistered Virk Party, Davit Rstakyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Saturday, commenting on the incident in Gumburdo settlement of Georgia’s Samtskhe-Javakheti region.

"It is known that the Georgian side has destroyed the Armenian cemetery during "restoration" works then ours have decided to build a mass grave and to install a kahchkar in the yard of the church. There were talks that after the elections they would be allowed to install the kahchkar, but this did not happen. Then Armenians decided to go and establish the cross-stone this morning. The problem is not in khachkar," Davit Rstakyan said adding that the problem is that Georgian side intends to "misappropriate" the church.

It was reported earlier that the Georgian police officers were firing into the air and were beating local Armenians with truncheons during the scuffle in Javakheti region.

The scuffle between the locals and police officers broke out on Saturday morning after the residents tried to install a kahchkar in the yard of a church.

“Many Armenians were injured as a result of police violence. Many of them suffered head injuries. Several Armenians were detained,” Davit Rstakyan said.

Police did not let people in saying they have an instruction. The situation escalated so that the special troops were deployed.