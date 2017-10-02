Defense minister: Armenia will continue procurement of arms

YEREVAN. – Armenia will continue the procurement of arms.
The Minister of Defense, Vigen Sargsyan, stated the abovementioned at a press conference on Monday, as he summed up the results of one-year activities.
The minister recalled, however, that since the arms sector is a closed topic, he cannot provide any respective specific information.
“The year was a success in terms of supplying armament to the army,” Sargsyan noted, and added that this process will continue within the framework of a loan from Russia and some other projects.