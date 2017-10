A Las Vegas shooter committed suicide before the police came, Las Vegas sheriff Joseph Lombardo said.

According to earlier reports, police shot and killed the gunman. The man appeared to live in a hotel where dozens of guns were found. The man opened fire from the territory of the hotel.

Over 50 people were killed and over 400 were injured in a shooting during a music festival nearby Mandalay Bay casino.

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock, 64.