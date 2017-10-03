News
Tuesday
October 03
News
Armenia MFA: No information yet on whether there are Armenians among Las Vegas shooting victims
01:05, 03.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Incidents

There is no confirmed information at this time with respect to any Armenians being affected by the shooting in Las Vegas.

Tigran Balayan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, wrote about the aforesaid on his Twitter account.

In his words, Armenia’s honorary consul in Las Vegas is in constant contact with local authorities and law enforcement agencies.

According to the latest data, the number of casualties in the shooting is over fifty, and the number of injured—more than four hundred.

The incident occurred during the Route 91 Harvest country music festival in Las Vegas.

Subsequently, the gunman killed himself.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
