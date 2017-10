Over the past weekend, the Russian border guards that are stationed in Armenia have detained trespassers at the Armavir provincial precinct of the border detachment.

They detained two unidentified persons who had headed toward Araks River, on the border with Turkey, to fish, informed the press service of the Russian Border Guard Department in Armenia.

But they did not have permission to be in the frontier zone.

These offenders were handed over to the Police of Armenia.