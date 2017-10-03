President: Armenian people have warm feelings toward Colombia (PHOTOS)

YEREVAN. – Colombia’s first ever Ambassador to Armenia, Alfonso López Caballero—whose diplomatic residence is in Moscow—, on Tuesday presented his credentials to President Serzh Sargsyan.
Congratulating the ambassador on his assumption of this office, the President wished him success in carrying out his diplomatic mission in Armenia, press office of the President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, Sargsyan expressed the hope that as Colombia’s first ambassador to Armenia, Caballero will make an effort to develop and deepen cooperation between the two countries. He added that the Armenian people have warm feelings toward Latin American countries, including Colombia.
The Colombian diplomat, for his part, assured that he will do his utmost to develop Armenian-Colombian relations, and shared the view that the two peoples have warm feelings toward each other.