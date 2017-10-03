News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 03
USD
478.27
EUR
561.3
RUB
8.24
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 03
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
478.27
EUR
561.3
RUB
8.24
Show news feed
Armenian cabinet discusses implementation of Doing Business plan
18:52, 03.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a meeting to discuss implementation of Doing Business plan for 2017 targeted at improvement of business environment in Armenia.

Twenty-two events out of 49 have been implemented, while the rest 27 are underway.

According to the rapporteurs, it is expected that as a result of the implementation of activities for 2017, Armenia will improve its positions in the annual World Bank report on several points.

Last year Armenia improved its positions by 5 points and was ranked the 38th. These measures are implemented to simplify the administrative procedures necessary to start and develop business, protect investors, obtain construction permits, access loans, register property, and improve infrastructure.

Karapetyan demanded from responsible persons to actively work with representatives of the World Bank to assess the effectiveness of activities, as well as to maintain contact with the business community to discuss issues of concern.

PM instructed to establish a regular commission for periodic discussion of the improvement of business environment with the participation of all interested parties.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Parliament opposition faction: Armenia employment rate declined by 13% due to EAEU membership
The Eurasian Economic Union comprises Armenia, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan...
 Dollar “gains ground” in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also went up in the country…
 Armenia international airports’ passenger traffic up 24% in January-September
Also, flight departures and arrivals have increased by 21 percent...
 Dollar loses slight value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also dropped in the country…
 Armenia is 73rd in Global Competitiveness Report
Russia is ranked 38th…
 Dollar gains value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate also grew in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news