Armenian cabinet discusses implementation of Doing Business plan

YEREVAN. – Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan chaired a meeting to discuss implementation of Doing Business plan for 2017 targeted at improvement of business environment in Armenia.

Twenty-two events out of 49 have been implemented, while the rest 27 are underway.

According to the rapporteurs, it is expected that as a result of the implementation of activities for 2017, Armenia will improve its positions in the annual World Bank report on several points.

Last year Armenia improved its positions by 5 points and was ranked the 38th. These measures are implemented to simplify the administrative procedures necessary to start and develop business, protect investors, obtain construction permits, access loans, register property, and improve infrastructure.

Karapetyan demanded from responsible persons to actively work with representatives of the World Bank to assess the effectiveness of activities, as well as to maintain contact with the business community to discuss issues of concern.

PM instructed to establish a regular commission for periodic discussion of the improvement of business environment with the participation of all interested parties.