The man suspected of gunning down 59 people from a perch high up in Las Vegas' Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino had cameras set up inside and outside of his hotel room, ABC News reported quoting local authorities.

Police said Stephen Paddock, a 64-year-old resident of Mesquite, Nevada, opened fire on a music festival crowd from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, killing at least 59 people and injuring over 500.