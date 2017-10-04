Newspaper: Analyst - New page of Karabakh peace talks is opening

YEREVAN. – After the recent meeting between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, and considering the speeches of the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan at the UN, the impression is that a new page begins in the Karabakh conflict negotiations.

Noravank Scientific Educational Foundation Executive Director, political scientist Gagik Harutyunyan, expressed such a view speaking to Aravot (Morning) newspaper of Armenia.

“Some emphasis has been changed; it’s due to a decline in the international standing of Azerbaijan and Turkey,” added Harutyunyan. “On the other hand, Azerbaijan’s potential has dropped. Otherwise, at the UN rostrum, the president of Azerbaijan would not have stressed so much their sport successes.”

In his words, however, what is said does not at all mean that this new page will yield results.