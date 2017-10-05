News
Tragic road accident in Armenia’s Ararat, driver dies on the spot
11:25, 05.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A major and tragic road accident has taken place Thursday, in the Ararat Province of Armenia.

At around 2am, a vehicle—with Ararat town resident Avetik Galstyan, 24, behind its steering wheel—went of road on the Yerevan-Yeraskh motorway, rolled several times for about 60 meters, and ended up in a vineyard.

According to shamshyan.com, the driver died on the spot, whereas the female passenger, Ani G., 20, sustained injuries and was hospitalized.

The natural gas pipeline, which passes along this road, also was damaged as a result of this accident.

