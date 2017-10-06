Roger Gale becomes acting president of PACE

Vice-President of the Assembly, Sir Roger Gale, automatically became acting president of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) after Pedro Agramunt resigned.
“In a letter, Pedro Agramunt today announced his resignation as President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE). A motion for his dismissal had been scheduled for debate at the opening of the plenary session in Strasbourg on 9 October. This debate will now not take place,” PACE said in a statement.
In line with the PACE rules, Sir Roger Gale will act until the election of a new president at the following part-session of the Assembly.