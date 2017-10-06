US military halts exercises over Qatar crisis

The U.S. military has halted some exercises with its Gulf Arab allies over the ongoing diplomatic crisis targeting Qatar, trying to use its influence to end the monthslong dispute, authorities told The Associated Press on Friday.
“We are opting out of some military exercises out of respect for the concept of inclusiveness and shared regional interests,” Air Force Colonel John Thomas, a Central Command spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to encourage all partners to work together toward the sort of common solutions that enable security and stability in the region.”