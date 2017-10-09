News
Monday
October 09
Monday
October 09
Armenia’s oldest living person: It’s easy now; it was difficult at that time (PHOTOS)
01:21, 09.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

The oldest living person in Armenia, 115-year old Grandma Durmen, has 15 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren, and her eldest son is 75 years old.

Speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am, Grandma Durmen (Durmen Pinachyan) recalled her life story, during which empires fell, morals and society changed, and the world changed, in general.

This woman, who was born in Nerkin Getashen—then Nerkin Ademan—village in the Gegharkunik Province of Armenia, now lives in Yeranos village of the same province.

She raised her nine children in a big bakery.

None of Grandma Durmen’s 15 grandchildren now live with her, and solely two of her 18 great-grandchildren stay with their great-grandmother.

When asked what life is like from the eyes of a 115-year-old person, she responded: “It’s easy [now]; it was difficult at that time.”

Even though Grandma Durmen does not remember her birthday, as a rule, the children celebrate her birthday on January 1.

