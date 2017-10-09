Republican Party of Armenia: Matter will not end with PACE President Agramunt stepping down

YEREVAN. – The case will not end with the resignation of president Pedro Agramunt of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE).
Vahram Baghdasaryan, head of the National Assembly faction of the ruling Republican Party of Armenia, on Monday said the aforementioned at the traditional parliamentary briefings.
In his words, an investigation is still underway.
“It seems to me there is still much to do here,” Baghdasaryan noted. “Investigative activities with these corruption statements are already in progress in many European countries, and we still hear their reaction.”