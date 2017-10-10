Czech FM: I hope Armenia-Azerbaijan summit will result in tangible progress

It is essential that Armenia and Azerbaijan abide by the commitment to the Council of Europe to settle the Karabakh conflict by peaceful means, Czech Foreign Minister and chairman of the CoE Committee of Ministers Lubomír Zaorálek said during the PACE autumn session in Strasbourg.
“Our ongoing efforts under the aegis of the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group towards a negotiated solution have my full support. I fully support also the call by the co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group to the parties last June to consider measures that would reduce tensions and to re-engage in negotiations on substance in good faith and with political will,” Zoaralek said responding to Azerbaijani delegate.
The Minister expressed hope that the upcoming meeting between the Presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan will result in tangible progress towards a negotiated solution to the conflict. The Council of Europe can help to establish conditions conducive to a peace agreement by encouraging confidence-building measures, he added.