State Department: US remains very concerned with situation in Turkey
09:50, 11.10.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The US remains very concerned with the situation in Turkey.

State Department Spokesperson Heather Nauert noted about the aforesaid at Tuesday’s press briefing, as she commented on the Turkish government’s arrest of two locally employed staff of the US Consulate General in Istanbul.

She said the US did not see evidence that these arrestees are associated with US-based Turkish cleric Fethullah Gülen, whom Ankara accuses—and his movement—of orchestrating the coup attempt in Turkey, in July 2016.

Also, Nauert informed about the detention of another staff, who was questioned but not arrested.

In addition, she noted that the decision on temporarily suspending the issuance of US visas to Turkish citizens is not unilateral, and it was coordinated with the State Department and the White House.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
