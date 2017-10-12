News
Thursday
October 12
Thursday
October 12
PACE points to serious problems with rule of law in Turkey
16:02, 12.10.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

PACE has pointed to “serious problems” with the rule of law in many Council of Europe member states – singling out five countries where it says some recent developments have “put at risk” respect for the rule of law.

Based on a report by Bernd Fabritius (Germany, EPP/CD), the Assembly said that it had thoroughly examined the situation in Bulgaria, the Republic of Moldova, Poland, Romania and Turkey.

The Assembly delegates urged Turkey to lift the state of emergency as soon as possible and to reconsider the constitutional amendments.

The document says Turkey has to put an immediate end to the collective dismissal of judges and prosecutors, as well as other civil servants, through decree laws and ensure that those who have already been dismissed will have their cases reviewed by a “tribunal” fulfilling the requirements of Article 6 of the European Convention on Human Rights.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
