Thursday
October 12
Germany announces final results of Bundestag elections
19:52, 12.10.2017
Federal Election Director Dieter Sarreither announced on Thursday the official results of the German Bundestag elections, DW reported.

Angela Merkel's center-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and its Bavarian sister-party the Christian Social Union (CSU) gained 32.9% of the vote, occupying 266 out of the 709 Bundestag seats. The Social Democratic Party (SPD) got 153 seats (20.5%), the Free Democratic Party - 80 seats (10.7%), the Alternative for Germany party – 94 seats (12.6%),  the Left Party – 69 seats (9.2%), the Green Party - 67 seats (8.9%).

