New Armenian Genocide movie’s director is forced to withdraw film from Turkey cinemas (PHOTOS)
09:36, 14.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics, Society


The director of the movie “Kervan (Caravan) 1915,” which is about Armenian Genocide and which hit the large screens in Turkey several days ago, has announced that he is forced to remove the film from the country’s cinemas.

Turkey’s movie theaters are deliberately showing this film by director İsmail Güneş only in the early morning, and this has made the director to withdraw the film from the cinemas, according to Cumhuriyet (Republic) daily of Turkey.

Güneş stated that some forces obstructed him in every way during the shooting of this movie, and this continues to this day. The director stressed that cinemas in Turkey deliberately show his movie solely once in the morning so that only few people would watch it.

“For that reason, I have to call the film back from movie theaters,” he added.

As reported earlier, the Turkish director of “Kervan 1915” had said this film does not attempt to show whether or not there was genocide, but it just tells the story of a coachman, who was instructed to transfer 200 Armenians from Giresun to Aleppo, during which he “selflessly” defends the Armenians who were “entrusted” to him, from the attacks by bandits.

The director of the movie had stressed that on their way from Giresun to Aleppo, the characters of the film also witness scenes of massacres.

This text available in   Հայերեն
