One person is injured after a shooting on the Virginia State University (VSU) campus.

Officials say the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday. When Chesterfield County Police arrived at the scene on Hayden Street, they found one male suffering from a gunshot wound. Officials say the male was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

The campus was on lock down for nearly five hours as police investigated the shooting.

The shooting is still under investigation.