Urriolabeitia: Argentina is considered one of primary investors in Armenia

YEREVAN. – Economic relations between Armenia and Argentina can be divided into three parts: investment, trade, and cooperation, said Argentine Ambassador Gonzalo Urriolabeitia, speaking to Armenian News-NEWS.am.
He noted that Argentina is considered one of the primary investors in Armenia, and Argentinean Armenian businessman and philanthropist Eduardo Eurnekian’s investments in Armenia are its vivid proof.
Ambassador Urriolabeitia noted that Armenia actively cooperates with Argentina, they have an agricultural agreement whereby respective knowhow is exchanged, and the two countries are endeavoring to develop this agreement.
The Argentine diplomat added that bilateral trade is developed, growth also has been recorded over the course of these years, and the Argentinean embassy has put the stress on developing trade relations with Armenia.