Armenia President arrives in residence of Swiss permanent representative to UN Office at Geneva
14:02, 16.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The President of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, on Monday arrived in the residence of the Swiss permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations.

Vladimir Hakobyan, Press Secretary of the President of Armenia, noted about the aforesaid in his Twitter account.

As reported earlier, the presidents of Armenia and Azerbaijan on Monday will meet in Geneva, Switzerland, and at the initiative of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group co-chair countries (Russia, US, and France).

