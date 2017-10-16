Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting is over (PHOTO)

The meeting between Armenian and Azerbaijani leaders in Geneva is over.

Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has already left the Swiss permanent representation to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations, Armenian president’s spokesperson tweeted.

Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev held a meeting at the initiative of the OSCE Minsk Group at the Swiss permanent representation to the United Nations Office at Geneva and other international organizations.

Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers, OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Stephane Visconti and Andrew Schofer as well as the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Andrzej Kasprzyk participated in th