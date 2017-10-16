News
Monday
October 16
Putin imposes sanctions against North Korea
20:21, 16.10.2017
Region:World News, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree to implement the UN Security Council resolution against North Korea, TASS reported.

The decree refers to the resolution adopted on November 30, 2016, as a response to North Korea’s missile and nuclear tests. The decree and its annexes come in at nearly 40 pages, clarifying some measures introduced in 2007 in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution adopted on October 14, 2006. 

In particular, the document contains a list of 11 North Korean citizens connected to the country’s nuclear program, who are subject to restrictions. Besides, there is also a list of ten companies.

In addition, the decree confirms a list of materials, technologies and products banned for exports to North Korea.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
