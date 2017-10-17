UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve Karabakh conflict

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, has issued a statement on behalf of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, and with respect to the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process.

“The Secretary-General welcomes the summit held on 16 October in Geneva, Switzerland, between the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, organized under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group. He is encouraged by the Presidents’ agreement to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and to take additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact.

“The Secretary-General reiterates the United Nations’ support for the ongoing mediation efforts of the Co-Chairs and encourages the sides to build on the positive momentum created by this summit to reach a peaceful negotiated settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” reads the statement attributable to the spokesman for the UN Secretary-General.