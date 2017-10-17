Armenia official: World Bank is largest of all our donors

A delegation from Armenia held several important talks within the framework of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund that were held in Washington, D.C., reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.
The delegation was led by Vache Gabrielyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, and he gave some details on these talks.
“The conversation was about how to increase [Armenia’s] productivity and economic competition by means of investments and reforms,” he noted.
In the official’s words, the respective projects are related to virtually all domains of Armenia’s economy.
“The World Bank is the largest of all our donors,” Gabrielyan added, in particular.