News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Armenia official: World Bank is largest of all our donors
11:55, 17.10.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

A delegation from Armenia held several important talks within the framework of the annual meetings of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund that were held in Washington, D.C., reported the Voice of America Armenian Service.

The delegation was led by Vache Gabrielyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms, and he gave some details on these talks.

“The conversation was about how to increase [Armenia’s] productivity and economic competition by means of investments and reforms,” he noted.

In the official’s words, the respective projects are related to virtually all domains of Armenia’s economy.

“The World Bank is the largest of all our donors,” Gabrielyan added, in particular.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Dollar continues to gain value in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, dropped in the country...
 Armenia President visits specialized annual agricultural exhibition (PHOTOS)
A total of 110 companies from the country and Nagorno-Karabakh are participating in the ArmProdExpo…
 Dollar “climb” not stopping in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, fell in the country…
 Armenia PM gets familiarized with domestic agricultural production (PHOTOS)
Karen Karapetyan visited the ArmProdExpo specialized annual exhibition…
 IMF forecasts 3.5 GDP growth for Armenia this year
The inflation by the end of 2017 will make 2.1 percent...
 Dollar, euro “ascent” continues in Armenia
The country’s stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news