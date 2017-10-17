Armenia MP: Azerbaijan fraternizes with Russia, but deceives behind its back

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan fraternizes with Russia, but it is busy with deception behind Russia’s back.

Edmon Marukyan, member of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at the NA, commenting on the results of the recent meeting of the NATO PA.

He noted that during the debates on the security of the Black Sea region, the Azerbaijani delegates had stated that Russia arms Armenia and threatens regional stability. In response, however, the Armenian MPs had noted that Azerbaijan buys billions of dollars worth of weapons from both Russia and other countries.

“Azerbaijan starts to ‘dance’ under another ‘tune’ where they are against Russia, whereas there is no one from the side of Russia,” Marukyan had said. “This is just a deception.”

He added that in their remarks in response, the Armenian delegates had made this fact become understood.