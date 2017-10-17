News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Armenia MP: Azerbaijan fraternizes with Russia, but deceives behind its back
15:16, 17.10.2017
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Azerbaijan fraternizes with Russia, but it is busy with deception behind Russia’s back.

Edmon Marukyan, member of the National Assembly (NA) of Armenia delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly (PA), on Tuesday stated the aforesaid at the NA, commenting on the results of the recent meeting of the NATO PA.

He noted that during the debates on the security of the Black Sea region, the Azerbaijani delegates had stated that Russia arms Armenia and threatens regional stability. In response, however, the Armenian MPs had noted that Azerbaijan buys billions of dollars worth of weapons from both Russia and other countries.

“Azerbaijan starts to ‘dance’ under another ‘tune’ where they are against Russia, whereas there is no one from the side of Russia,” Marukyan had said. “This is just a deception.”

He added that in their remarks in response, the Armenian delegates had made this fact become understood.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
UN Secretary-General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to resolve Karabakh conflict
The spokesman for António Guterres has issued a statement on his behalf…
 Geneva: Sargsyan and Aliyev agree to take measures to intensify the negotiation process
The meeting was followed by a private meeting of Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Ilham Aliyev…
Karabakh MFA comments on Sargsyan-Aliyev meeting in Genova
We believe that the restoration of full-fledged talks with the direct participation of the Republic of Artsakh at all the stages should be another step on the way...
 Serzh Sargsyan presents results of Geneva talks at meeting with Armenian community of Switzerland
The only settlement for us is that Karabakh be out of Azerbaijan…
 Joint statement: Armenia, Azerbaijan leaders agreed to intensify negotiation process
The meeting took place in a constructive atmosphere…
 Serzh Sargsyan leaves talks venue for Armenian embassy (PHOTO)
President Sargsyan is expected to meet with the representatives of the Armenian community...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news