EU ambassador to Armenia: E-governance tools in justice sector will contribute to satisfying needs of citizens
17:48, 17.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – Development of e-governance tools in the justice sector is a good example in the context of satisfying the needs of ordinary citizens.

Ambassador Piotr Świtalski, Head of the Delegation of the European Union (EU) to Armenia, on Tuesday noted about the aforesaid at the launch of the respective program in the country.

In his words, thus, ordinary people will have the opportunity to see and sense the result of EU-Armenia cooperation.

The EU diplomat expressed satisfaction that owing to this program, the best world track-record and modern management will be introduced in Armenia; and as a result, it will become a respective leader as compared to other—even to the EU—countries.

Świtalski added that these platforms are very important in terms of reducing corruption and bureaucratic risks.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
