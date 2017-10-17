News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
October 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Armenian legal center announces property documentation database project
17:21, 17.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Kate Nahapetian, executive director of the Armenian Legal Center for Justice and Human Rights (ALC), announced the ALC’s Property Documentation Database Project while discussing several of ALC’s initiatives and the path to reparations at the Armenian National Committee of America—Western Region (ANCA-WR) Grassroots Conference on Oct. 7, Armenian Weekly  reported.

The Armenian Legal Center announced its project, a database documenting stolen, confiscated, or lost property  during the Armenian Genocide, such as homes, orchards, land, bank accounts, insurance policies, bonds, art, jewelry, and other properties.

During the talk, Nahapetian noted that a collection of this information is vital to our efforts to realize reparations, and can act as a reliable source of data that will strengthen the Diaspora’s ability to advocate for justice in the political and legal spheres, as well as future diplomatic discussions or arbitration with Turkey.

Because of the mass violence and destruction associated with the Genocide that resulted in the loss of documentation of properties, the ALC will not only collect physical documentation but also testimonies on properties from survivors or their descendants, which the ALC hopes can eventually be compared with Turkey’s own records.

In a talk co-sponsored by the ALC earlier this year at the George Washington School of Law, Dr. Ümit Kurt, a post-doctoral fellow at Harvard University’s Center for Middle Eastern Studies, spoke on the issue of Turkey’s property records, noting that they are well-organized and can provide a detailed history to Armenian heirs. Dr. Kurt noted that despite plans in 2005 to make land records public, they still are not because of Turkey’s National Security Committee’s intervention. The abandoned properties and liquidation commissions set up to confiscate Armenian properties also kept meticulous records, he said.

The ANCA-WR conference panel, titled Road to Reparations, included UCLA Law professors Asli Bali and Jessica Peake, who are, respectively, the faculty director and the assistant director of the Promise Institute for Human Rights.  Nahapetian noted ALC’s partnerships with law schools, including UCLA Law and University of Southern California’s Human Rights Clinic. Through such partnerships with pro bono attorneys and students, the ALC is examining novel approaches to reparations and the best venues to pursue claims.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Group of Armenians visit their forebears’ cemetery in Turkey’s Zara town
The cemetery was on the brink of destruction when Armenian businessman Fethi Aras, whose roots are from Zara, initiated the restoration of the cemetery…
 Foreign delegations visit Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan
They are in Armenia’s capital city to participate in the celebrations on the 2799th anniversary of its foundation…
 New Armenian Genocide movie’s director is forced to withdraw film from Turkey cinemas (PHOTOS)
“Kervan (Caravan) 1915,” had hit the large screens in Turkey several days ago…
 Genocide deniers introduce “fake” Armenian Genocide resolution
“A sick and cynical ploy: historically inaccurate and morally offensive…
 Armenian Genocide documentary screened in Moscow
The premiere of “Map of Salvation” brought together several diplomats accredited in Russia, and public figures…
 Czech president: I was heavily criticized for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.
I am very open and frank I call it Islamic terrorism …
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news