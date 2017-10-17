News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.35
EUR
565.97
RUB
8.4
Show news feed
Austrian OSCE Chairmanship hopes for steps to peacefully resolve the Karabakh conflict
22:03, 17.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Austrian OSCE Chairmanship closely followed the meeting of the President of the Republic of Armenia, Serzh Sargsyan, and the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, organized under the auspices of the Co-Chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group in Geneva on 16 October.

“We are pleased to see the fresh impetus and commitment by the Presidents to take measures to intensify the negotiation process and seek additional steps to reduce tensions on the Line of Contact,” a spokesperson of the OSCE Chairmanship said. 

“The Chairmanship hopes this renewed engagement will be reflected in concrete steps to peacefully resolve the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Planning for peace should be the focus of the endeavours. Represented by Ambassador Andrzej Kasprzyk, the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict dealt with by the OSCE Minsk Conference, the Chairmanship underlines its continued readiness to further support the efforts for peace on all sides.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
OSCE Minsk Group: Presidents Armenia and Azerbaijan confirm their readiness to continue negotiations
Information on the forthcoming summit will be released by the respective sides in the near future…
 Armenia’s Sargsyan, Minsk Group mediators confer on talk with Azerbaijan president
Also, they underscored the parties’ dedication to the commitments to a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict…
 Parliament: Armenia has no territorial issue with Azerbaijan
Speaker Babloyan received a parliamentary delegation from the US State of California…
 Armenia FM, Minsk Group co-chairs discuss organizing Sargsyan-Aliyev talk
Also, they exchanged views on the present-day situation in the Karabakh conflict zone…
 Armenian President receives newly appointed US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group
Underlining that the newly appointed Co-chair assumed the diplomatic mission in a rather complicated period for the settlement process of Karabakh conflict…
 Newly appointed US Co-chair of OSCE Minsk Group: Meeting with Karabakh President is very productive
It’s really complicated and for its peaceful settlement we, together with the other OSCE Minsk Group Co-chairs, will continue to pay regular visits to the region…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news