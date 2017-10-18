News
Wednesday
October 18
China's Xi: 'One China' principle must be maintained
12:12, 18.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

The “One China” principle must be maintained, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday, referring to a core Chinese government policy that states Taiwan is part of China.

Xi Jinping said Wednesday the policy of "one country, two systems" has proved to be the best institutional guarantee for the long-term prosperity and stability of Hong Kong and Macao after their return.

The policy is the best solution to the questions of Hong Kong and Macao, Xi said while delivering a report at the opening session of the 19th national congress of the Communist Party of China.

