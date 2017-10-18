Catalonia rules out new referendum on independence

Catalonia foreign minister Raul Romaev ruled out the possibility of holding a new referendum on independence, AP reports.
He noted that the referendum on the independence of Catalonia on October 1 gave the government of the region a mandate for independence from Spain. According to him, from their viewpoint, a new referendum is not an option.
Spain gave the President of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont deadline the morning of October 19 to determine whether he declared independence of Catalonia or not.