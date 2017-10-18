News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
October 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
481.5
EUR
565.52
RUB
8.39
Show news feed
Catalonia rules out new referendum on independence
19:44, 18.10.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Catalonia foreign minister Raul Romaev ruled out the possibility of holding a new referendum on independence, AP reports.

He noted that the referendum on the independence of Catalonia on October 1 gave the government of the region a mandate for independence from Spain. According to him, from their viewpoint, a new referendum is not an option.

Spain gave the President of Catalonia Carles Puigdemont deadline the morning of October 19 to determine whether he declared independence of Catalonia or not.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news