Thursday
October 19
Sobchak not consulted Putin about running for president
00:08, 19.10.2017
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Ksenia Sobchak has not consulted President Putin on joining the presidential race, spokesperson for the president Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Peskov added that the decision was not coordinated either with Putin, or the administration, TASS reported.

Sobchak said she had recently met Putin when she was shooting an interview for a film about her father Anatoliy Sobchak. Talking on air of Dojd television, Sobchak said she had made a decision by the time when she met Putin and informed him of her decision. According to Sobchak, Putin said that each person has the right to make decisions and take the responsibility.

