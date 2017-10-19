PM: We want to have competitive, progressive nation, securing place for Armenia at global level

YEREVAN. – The Prime Minister of Armenia, Karen Karapetyan, on Thursday attended and addressed at the official opening of an international workshop, which is jointly organized by the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST) and the US National Science Foundation (NSF), in capital city Yerevan.

“We want to have a competitive, progressive nation, securing a place for Armenia at the global level,” the PM noted, in particular, in his remarks at the event.

This international workshop has brought together more than 200 researchers in data science and related scientific branches. The objective of this event is to promote cooperation between young researchers and leading internationally-renowned professionals in these scientific domains.