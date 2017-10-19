FM: I would like to emphasize visa liberalization dialogue among issues on Armenia-EU agenda

The Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement has been finalized and initialed. The signing of the Agreement can become one of the main achievements of the EU Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in Brussels in November.

The FM of Armenia, Edward Nalbandian, noted about the above-said at the 4th European Armenian Convention, in Brussels.

Commenting on Armenia-European Union (EU) relations, Nalbandian said as follows:

“Let me brief you also on the Armenia-EU relations which are among the main pillars of the Armenian foreign policy.

“Armenia enjoys close ties with the European Union and intends to expand the comprehensive cooperation in all areas of mutual interest. The European Union provides valuable assistance for the ongoing reforms in our country, supports the efforts made by Armenia towards the continuous promotion of human rights and the rule of law, further strengthening of democratic institutions, improving judiciary and effective governance. I would like also to emphasize our cooperation in the context of parliamentary elections held in Armenia last April.

“The support of the European Union also extends to different sectors of Armenia’s economy, including energy, transport, agriculture. Some of them have a regional importance, like the modernization of the Armenia-Georgia border checkpoints and the construction of the high voltage transmission lines. We actively cooperate in the fields of education, innovation, science and culture, including through such programs as Horizon 2020, Erasmus Plus and others. This year we have concluded the negotiations with the European Union on ‘Creative Europe programme and the Common Aviation Area Agreement.

“In this regard I would like to specifically highlight that the Armenia-EU Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement has been finalized and initialed. The signing of the Agreement can become one of the main achievements of the EU Eastern Partnership Summit to be held in Brussels in November.

“Among the issues on the Armenia-EU cooperation agenda, I would like to emphasize the importance of launching the visa liberalization dialogue that was one of the commitments enshrined in the Riga declaration of the EU Eastern Partnership and is an important component for the enhanced mobility and deepening of people to people contacts.”