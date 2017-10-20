Armenian Genocide victim intellectual’s anthology published in Turkey, in Turkish

Aras Publishing House of Istanbul, Turkey, has published the “Life, as It Is” anthology by Krikor Zohrab, a well-known figure of Armenian literature, in Turkish.
The respective information on the website of this publishing house recalls that Zohrab was born in Istanbul—then Constantinople—in 1861, and he had introduced these collected works in 1911.
Krikor Zohrab had received the best education of the time, and he was a very good lawyer, writer, and politician. Although he had become an MP after the Young Turk Revolution (July 1908) of the Ottoman Empire, this did not help him during Armenian Genocide. Zohrab was among the 225 Istanbul Armenian intellectuals who were sent to their death march on April 24, 1915.